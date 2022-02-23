California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,543 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,913,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on RRC. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

