California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,080. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

