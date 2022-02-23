California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.