California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 27,927 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vimeo by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

