California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,752 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $174,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of CHK opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

