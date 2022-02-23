California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,883 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

KBR stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

