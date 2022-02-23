Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Calix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.41. 13,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

