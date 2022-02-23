Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 8,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Callaway Golf by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.