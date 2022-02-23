Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Trading 5.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cambium Networks traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 186,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 276,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 356,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $727.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

