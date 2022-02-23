Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.76. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 9,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

