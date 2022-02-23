Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 5,115 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 33,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

