Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.