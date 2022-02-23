Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $215.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.65.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average is $229.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

