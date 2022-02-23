Canaccord Genuity Group Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.23.
NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.08. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,285 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
