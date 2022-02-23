Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $132.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

