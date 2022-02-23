Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 1,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $175.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.61.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

