Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,751. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. Capri has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.05.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

