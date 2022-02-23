Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 13,090 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – ) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $219.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.33 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

