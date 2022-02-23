Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 10,339 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.09. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

