Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 29,240 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – ) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. 27,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $127.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

