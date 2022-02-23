Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

