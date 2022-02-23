Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $487.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.39 and a 200 day moving average of $582.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

