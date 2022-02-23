Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $137,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $199,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:CARS opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

