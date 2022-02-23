Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.39 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.