Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). 80,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,070,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44. The company has a market cap of £14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

