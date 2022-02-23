Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). 80,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,070,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44. The company has a market cap of £14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.
Castillo Copper Company Profile (LON:CCZ)
Further Reading
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Castillo Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castillo Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.