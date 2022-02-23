Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

