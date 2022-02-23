CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

CDW has increased its dividend by 83.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.25 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. CDW has a one year low of $148.91 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $6,502,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in CDW by 1,112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.