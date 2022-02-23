Cellebrite DI Ltd to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cellebrite DI in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth approximately $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,453,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

