Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celularity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celularity will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celularity.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CELU opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83. Celularity has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celularity in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

