CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – ) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $29,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 9,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

