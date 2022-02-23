CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.380 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.36-$1.38 EPS.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 95,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,007,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.