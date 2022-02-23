Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.