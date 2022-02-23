Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.
Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.
About Cerner
Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.
