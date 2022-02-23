Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. Cerner has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

