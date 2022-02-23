Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Cerus has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.06.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cerus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cerus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.