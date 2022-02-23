CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEU. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.50. 475,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,251. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

