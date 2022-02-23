Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

