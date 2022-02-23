Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

