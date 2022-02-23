Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 674,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after buying an additional 335,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

