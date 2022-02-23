Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.81 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

