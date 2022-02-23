Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $249.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

