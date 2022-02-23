Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,794. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $390.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.13 and a 200 day moving average of $373.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $291.60 and a 12-month high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

