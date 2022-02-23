Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,346 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

