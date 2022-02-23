Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $321.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.