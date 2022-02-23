Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.57. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

