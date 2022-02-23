Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $99.42 and a 52 week high of $177.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

