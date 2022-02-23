Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

Shopify stock opened at $639.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,336.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $624.27 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

