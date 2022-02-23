Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 9,942 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 210,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,837,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

