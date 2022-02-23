Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 48,076 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 319.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.