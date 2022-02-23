Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,440 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.